Voter registration, vaccine ramp up over the weekend in NW

RUSTENBURG – It is a weekend for voter registration and Covid-19 vaccination ramp up in the North West province. The South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) in the North West has called on eligible unregistered and first time voters as well as those who have relocated to register and update their addresses on the voters roll.

“The registration process is the first critical step towards people exercising their constitutional right to choose their representatives to advance the developmental needs of communities, deepen transformation and renewal,” provincial chairperson, Paul Sebegoe said. “We call on all political parties registered to contest the forthcoming local government elections to encourage their members and supporters to exercise restraint as well as allow citizens to register for participation without any hindrance and or disruptions.” The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) would conduct voter registration on Saturday and Sunday across the country.

Meanwhile, the North West Department of Health said it has started a registration and vaccination programme with the involvement of religious leaders. “The first fruitful session held recently between MEC Madoda Sambatha and the religious leaders paved way for various fraternal organisations and independent denominations to partake in the vaccination ramp up campaigns,” spokesperson Tebogo Lekgethwane said. He said the Uniting Christian Church in Moruleng about 70km north of Rustenburg has invited the department of health to render Covid-19 registration and vaccination at the church premises on Sunday.

“The church will still have time and space to conduct its services of the day without interruptions. “At the same time, members of the community are invited for Covid-19 registration and vaccination services which will be rendered at the church,” Lekgethwane said. The president of the South African Christian Ministers Council, Bishop Daniel Matebesi said religious leaders should encourage and mobilise their followers to vaccinate in great numbers.

“To vaccinate is not sin and is not against our faith as some of the leaders discourage their members not to take the vaccine.” He said he has launched a campaign to mobilise the faith communities to take the issue of the vaccine seriously and consider it extremely important with a view to save many lives. He started the campaign in Tlhabane, Rustenburg last week and on Saturday he would be at Ipelegeng in Schweizer-Reneke