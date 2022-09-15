Warning: No mercy for those accused of intimidating contractors, say police as extortion accused appear in Potchefstroom Magistrate’s Court

Cape Town – The three men alleged to have extorted, intimidated, and trespassed were granted bail on Wednesday in the Potchefstroom Magistrate’s Court. Aron Mphosela, 29, Daniel Malinga, 36, and Mojalefa Pule, 42, were arrested on Monday after entering a construction site without authorisation and threatening employees with violence to stop them from working.

The North West police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said according to the information police obtained, the accused threatened and forced the contractor to leave the Potchefstroom Magistrate’s Court which he was appointed to renovate in March 2020. “Although the construction work was delayed, it resumed in July 2022. Allegedly, members of the Provincial Organised Crime Unit received information on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, that a group of unknown males forcefully entered the construction site and threatened the employees with violence. An inquiry was opened for investigation,” Mokgwabone said. However, on Monday, officers received a tip-off that the same group had returned to the construction site to intimidate employees.

The Provincial Organised Crime Unit responded and the men were arrested, Mokgwabone said. The court granted the trio R500 bail each. They are expected back in court on Wednesday, September 28.

"The police would like to encourage contractors who are intimidated by gangs in various parts of the province to report such occurrences," Mokgwabone said. The provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena, warned those who intimidated employees and interrupted operations at construction sites would be shown no mercy.