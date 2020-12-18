WATCH: A roundup of IOL’s Top 5 stories this week

These are the stories that engaged our readers this week: Wits University responds to medical student’s R471K debt ordeal Wits University says it was caught off guard when one of their final year medical students, Mumtaaz Emeran, took to social media and crowdfunded R471 000 student debt she owed the institution. WATCH: Democracy prevailed, says Joe Biden after Electoral College confirms his win President-elect Joe Biden delivered a forceful rebuke to President Donald Trump's attacks on the legitimacy of his victory, hours after winning the state-by-state Electoral College vote that officially determines the US presidency.

Durban child-begging syndicate rakes in R2m per month

Research by IOL, coupled with insight from private investigators and a Durban NGO, has revealed rampant exploitation of children which involved parents and guardians renting out their children to begging syndicates.

Gupta visits, gifts and cash: Norma Mngoma spills the beans about Malusi Gigaba

Norma Mngoma, the estranged wife of former finance minister Malusi Gigaba, has spilled the beans about her separation and what used to happen behind the scenes in her marriage.

Ramaphosa announces new curfew, restrictions on alcohol and public gatherings

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced tighter restrictions on public gatherings, beach closures, restrictions on alcohol sales and a longer curfew as the country heads into the festive season.