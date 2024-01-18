WATCH: Animal rescue team relocates two pythons after one tries to swallow a pitbull, and the other a goat

Two pythons have been safely released at the Pilanesberg Nature Reserve after they were caught trying to ingest a family pet and a goat — in two separate instances. Speaking to IOL, Jac-Louis Horn of Critter Chronicles said they were called to a home in Brits and then a neighbouring farm for the rescues.

According to The Komorant newspaper, a domestic helper rushed outside after hearing the family's pitbull cross whining outside. The woman found a python, later measured at 4.1 metres and weighing 30 kilograms, trying to ingest the dog. The family contacted local police who then reached out to Critter Chronicles.

Horn said with the assistance of Andre Scholtz, they were able to safely measure the snake before releasing it at the nature reserve. Ben Barend with Jac-Louis Horn and Andre Scholtz measure one of the two massive pythons rescued from two properties in the North West. Picture: Critter Chronicles/Supplied

Ben Barend with Jac-Louis Horn and Andre Scholtz measure one of the two massive pythons rescued from two properties in the North West. Picture: Critter Chronicles/Supplied Critter Chronicles was called back to the area, this time a neighbouring farm, where another python was caught trying to swallow a goat. The second snake measured at 3.8m and once rescued, was released at the Pilanesberg Nature Reserve.

Two pythons have been safely captured and released after one was caught trying to swallow a family dog while another tried to ingest a goat, near Brits.

Both reptiles have been safely relocated to Pilanesberg Nature Reserve.

Videos: supplied by Critter Chronicles

Edited: By me😋 pic.twitter.com/PLPcrxLbEG — Se-Anne Rall (@seannerall) January 17, 2024

Meanwhile, in KwaZulu-Natal, a Mozambique spitting cobra was rescued from a home in Westville. Snake catcher, Nick Evans, said the snake was found among firewood under an outside fireplace. “Unfortunately for this cobra, it's plans of relaxing during the rain got turned upside down by us humans! I was pleased it was a quick and easy catch, but most pleased I didn't get spat at,” Evans joked.