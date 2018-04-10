ASSEN - Two elderly women in Kwarriekraal outside Brits in the North West were delighted when Madibeng Mayor Jostina Mothibe shared her birthday with them on Tuesday.

Johannah Makamane, 76, was happy that Mothibe had made it possible for her to own a house.

"I am very happy, God had answered my prayers. I will now own a house," Makamane said.

Makamane said she lived in a cracked mud house built many years ago.

"That house was a danger, we broke it down and used its corrugated iron roof sheet to build a shack," she said.

"I will now be a proud owner of a house. I moved from a mud house to a proper house."

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Madibeng mayor Jostina Mothibe put down few bricks at the house she is donating to Johanna Makamane of Kwarikraal as part of her birthday. Makamane watched as the mayor laid down bricks. MEDIA: Molaole Montsho/ANA

Mothibe, as part of her birthday celebration, donated a house to Makamane and a wheelchair to Matlodi Kutu, 72, of Kwarriekraal situated near the border of North West and Limpopo along the R511 road between Brits and Thabazimbi.

"The house is a standard RDP [low cost] house, with a toilet, two bed rooms and open plan. We did not spend money from the municipality, contractors doing business with the municipality donated building material," she said.

Mothibe said in 2015 and 2016 she celebrated her birthday with learners handing over uniforms in 2017 she celebrated her birthday with elderly people giving them blankets and toiletry.

"We decided to come to Kwarriekraal this year to change the lives of people. We want the birthday celebration to touch the live of ordinary people in Kwarriekraal that is why we are giving an elderly woman a house, we are also giving out a wheelchair to make live easy for the beneficiaries."

The house was expected to be completed by the end of April.

Kutu said she was happy that she received a new wheelchair.

"I will now be able to move around easy, the old wheelchair is broken and I could not move easily with it."

African News Agency/ANA