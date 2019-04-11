North West Transport Management MEC Mpho Motlhabane greets Veronica Nodongwe of the Rustenburg Local and Long Distance Taxi Association (Rullta) at the newly opened Phokeng licencing centre. PHOTO: Molaole Montsho/ANA

RUSTENBURG - The opening of a vehicle registering centre in Phokeng outside Rustenburg is a relief, North West motorists said on Thursday. "I am so happy, I do not know how to thank the government for providing this service for us. It is a relief. We used to stand on long snaking queues at Kock Street offices. You will be there at 9am and be help at 2pm," said Veronica Nodongwe of the Rustenburg Local and Long Distance Taxi Association (Rullta).

North West Transport Management member of the executive council (MEC) Mpho Motlhabane opened the registering authority.

"We believe that we must always bring services as close as possible to our people and we believe that the community of Phokeng will not struggle anymore, the mines around will not struggle any more of registering their vehicles," Motlhabane said.

He said he was happy that residents appreciated what had been done for them.

The centre would provide services such as renewal of motor vehicle licenses, registration of new vehicles, de-registration of stolen and recovered vehicles or permanently unfit for use, notifications to change in respect of vehicles particulars and re-registration of stolen and recovered vehicles.

Motlhabane was expected to open another registering office in Marikana on Friday.

The Marikana motor vehicle registration office came as a response to the increasing demand for an establishment of such services in the area to ensure that the North West province recoup the potential revenue lost to Gauteng province due to lack of registering authority services around the boundaries of North West and Gauteng province.

Both Phokeng and Marikana registering authorities would be handed over to the Rustenburg local municipality.

African News Agency (ANA)