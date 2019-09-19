Residents of Ikemeleng, Kroondal outside Rustenburg barricaded the roads demanding a high school. Picture: Molaole Montsho

Rustenburg - Police fired rubber bullets to disperse protesters in Ikemeleng in Kroondal near Rustenburg on Thursday. The police were clearing rocks and tree branches that were used to barricade the road.

Protesters went behind shacks near the road and threw stones at the police. The police fired rubber bullets in retaliation.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Police clear the road at Ikemeleng in Kroondal near Rustenburg following a protest. Video: Molaole Montsho





Residents of Ikemeleng, mostly youth, took to the streets demanding to be addressed by North West Premier Job Mokgoro, they said they resolved to barricade the road after a meeting between them and the Rustenburg municipality as well as mining houses in the area failed on Wednesday.

"We went to the municipality on Wednesday, for a meeting on arrival we found that mining companies were not present. We walked out of that meeting and resolved to shut down Kroondal today [Thursday] until the premier come to listen to us because the municipality failed us," said a youth leader only identifying himself as Pule.

He said they wanted a high school in Ikemeleng, high school learners walked a long distance to a school outside Kroondal.

Police were monitoring the situation, the road was opened for traffic.

African News Agency (ANA)