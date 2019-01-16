wo tyres were placed on the gate at LaerskoolcSchweizer-Reneke in North West. A small group of people protested at the school. The group dispersed and security were removed from the gate. PHOTO: Molaole Montsho/ANA

SCHWEIZER-RENEKE - A group of residents were on Wednesday, trying to push their way into Laerskool Schweizer-Reneke in the North West. The group was standing outside the school's main gates hurling insults at the security officers manning the gates.

"We want to get in, this is our school. There are many security officers in Schweizer-Reneke, why do they hire people from Limpopo," one woman shouted.

Some parents arrived at the school saying they received a notification to fetch their children. The children were reportedly kept at a safe house with their teachers.

A woman dances to music played from a minibus taxi in front of Laerskool Schweizer-Reneke. MEDIA: Molaole Montsho/ANA

North West Education member of the executive council (MEC) Sello Lehari was holding a meeting with school's management.

Sources close to the education department said suspended teacher Elana Barkhuizen would be reinstated and the principal and another teacher would be suspended.

Racial tension flared up at the school after a picture showing black children seated at a table separated from their white classmates in the Grade R class.

The picture was reportedly sent to parents with the intention to show how the children were settling in class on the first day at school.

