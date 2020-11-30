WATCH: Video goes viral of allegedly drunk cop inspecting crash damage

Cape Town – Police management has condemned an incident captured on video in which an allegedly drunk North West constable inspects the damage done by a police vehicle he was not authorised to drive. The video, captured on Saturday by a Wolmaransstad resident, in which the constable struggles to remain steady on his feet after a resident had called on him to inspect the damage he had done to a fence, went viral on social media and WhatsApp. The constable was detained and a case of driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless and/or negligent driving and use of a motor vehicle without the owner's consent was opened for investigation. He was released on R500 bail and is due to appear in the Wolmaransstad Magistrate’s Court on Monday. North West police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said in a statement on Monday: ’’South African Police Service management is appalled by an unprofessional and unbecoming conduct of a constable stationed at Wolmaransstad in the Dr Kenneth Kaunda District.

’’This is after a video that was captured by members of the community in Wolmaransstad on Saturday, 28 November 2020 went viral on social media platforms, particularly WhatsApp.

’’In the video, a drunk constable in full uniform is seen struggling to stand steady on his feet to inspect the state motor vehicle and check what appears to be a scratch.

’’The damage was apparently caused by collision of the state vehicle with a fence at Extension 10, Tswelelang Location, in Wolmaransstad. The constable was a driver at the time of the incident.

’’Subsequent to the incident, a case of driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless and/or negligent driving was opened for investigation while the Constable was detained. Preliminary investigation revealed that the constable is not authorised to drive a state motor vehicle.

’’As a result, he will also face an additional charge of use of motor vehicle without owner's consent. A departmental investigation will also be instituted against the member in terms of SAPS Discipline Regulations.

’’The provincial commissioner of North West, Lieutenant-General Sello Kwena, expressed his disapproval of the member's conduct.

’’He said that all SAPS members are obliged at all times to conduct themselves in a professional manner and adhere to the code of conduct, including using available resources responsibly and to take into account the needs of the community.’’

