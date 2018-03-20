Some of public servant from the North West health department at a march demanding that North West premier Supra Mahumapelo to resigned. PHOTO: Molaole Montsho/ANA

MAHIKENG - North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo must go, public servants from the provincial health department said on Tuesday.

Hundreds of National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu), the Democratic Nursing Organisation of SA (Denosa) and the Health and Other Services Personnel Trade Union of SA (Hospersa) marched to the provincial legislature demanding that Mahumapelo must resign from his position as a premier within 14 days.

In a memorandum they said Mahumapelo ran a corrupt infested administration.

Congress of SA Trade Unions (Cosatu) deputy secretary general Solly Phetoe said the workers have taken a resolution that Mahumapelo must go and said that Cosatu supported them.

"We did not vote the [African National Congress] ANC to be oppressed by Supra, if he refuses to resign then President Cyril Ramaphosa must remove Supra. We have had enough of him. Your days are numbered," he said.

"We are not a faction, the reason we are here is due to issues affecting the workers..."

Issues raised included companies that were awarded tenders under dubious circumstances.

Phetoe blasted Mahumapelo for allegedly renting a crowd to disrupt the workers' protest.

He said it could not be allowed that "hooligans" were used to disrupt events or marches where issued against corruption were raised.

This was after a group of youngsters dressed in ANC Youth League (ANCYL) T-shirts wielding sticks, occupied the legislature precinct before the arrival of Nehawu led march. They sang song supporting Mahumapelo and flashed posters written; "Hands off Supra" in the air.

When the public servants arrived, the group attempted to blocked them at the entrance but where outnumbered by a sea of red T-shirts, the police managed to isolated the group and used smoke grenades to disperse them.

"It cannot be correct comrade [Sello] Lehari as the deputy chairperson of the ANC in [the] North West, the issue of hooligans being used to disrupt functions must be discussed in ANC structure," Phetoe said.

It was for the first time that the police managed to dispersed the pro-Supra group, the group had on many occasions disrupted ANC events, with the latest being the voter registration campaign led by the ANCYL in Boitekong near Rustenburg on March 3.

The group also disrupted the Save North West protest in Montshiwa and the North West Business Forum meeting.

ANCYL provincial spokesperson said those who were attempting to block the march were not their members, but hooligans fed drugs to disrupt events of the ANC.

"Supra must go. We cannot co-exist with leaders who think public money is their own money," he said adding that the ANCYL supported the workers on their demand that Mahumapelo must resign.

Speakers at the march called on Mahumapelo to start packing.

The SA Communist Party and SA National Civic Organisation (Sanco) supported the protest.

