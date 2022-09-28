Water levels drop in North West dams

Rustenburg - Water levels in North West dams have dropped compared to the previous week, the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) said. The department has encouraged North West residents to use water sparingly as dam levels in the province have dropped from last week’s 76.3 percent to 74.9 percent this week. When compared to a similar period last year, the overall storage capacity stood at 73.7 percent.

The Lindleyspoort dam is down from 64.2 percent last week to 63.1 percent in the current week while Klipvoor dam located on the Pienaars River has declined from 95.1 percent to 92.2 percent. Roodekopjes dam has also experienced a decrease from 90.7 percent to 86.8 percent, Marico Bosveld dam was also down from 93.1 percent to 91.6 percent. Molatedi dam on the Groot-Marico near Zeerust was below average at 39.3 percent from 39.9 percent.

Madikwe dam situated on the Tholwane River has taken a dip from last week’s 47.9 percent to 47.1 percent, Hartbeespoort dam was also down from 95.6 percent to 94.6 percent while Olifantsnek dam has also subsided from 72.7 percent to 71.9 percent. Vaalkop Dam has seen a minimal drop from last week’s 83.5 percent to 80 percent this week. The Taung dam which provided water to Taung and surrounding areas has decreased from 99.1 percent to 97.2 percent, Disaneng dam from 58.2 percent to 58.8 percent and Bospoort dam near Rustenburg commonly known as Kanana dam dropped from 101 percent to 100.7 percent.

Setumo and Koster dams have recorded 73.2 percent and 47.4 percent respectively. A marginal decline from last week’s 72.7 percent and 47.8 percent. The Ngotwane dam was below average at 41.8 percent from 41.5 percent recorded in the previous week. The department has urged residents to fix and report water leaks and infrastructure vandalism to their local municipalities and other authorities.

