Water restrictions continue in Rustenburg









File photo: Ross Jansen. RUSTENBURG - Water restrictions remain enforced in Rustenburg, the municipality said on Monday. "We are continuing with the restrictions," said spokesman David Magae. The municipality implemented water restrictions last week, due to the persistent drought and high water consumption demands. The scheduled restriction starts from 5pm every evening to 5am every morning. Meanwhile, the municipality apologised to residents of Upper Tlhabane West for the lack of water supply which was a result of the breakdown of the pump at the industrial reservoir pumping to Geelhout.

"The municipality had worked tirelessly once the problem had been identified with the purpose of resolving the water supply issue with the necessary speed," Magae said.

He said the situation was worsened by the Water and Sanitation Services South Africa, shutdown which was for a period of 24 hours.

"While the water restrictions had been actively implemented. Water supply will be restored this evening [Monday] at 6pm, as water is being fed into the supply system, currently to raise water to the required levels for supply to be affected."

Residents in Geelhout complaint that they did not have water for over a week.

Magae said water demand in the area has outstripped supply, which further burdens water supply to satisfy the demand to consumers.

"In the early hours of this morning, Barnadsvlei recorded only 14% of water supply in the system, in the event consumers, including industries and mines feeding off this system do not substantially reduce consumption, the system may be completely depleted thus no water will be supplied," Magae said.

"This Barnadsvlei reservoir is the Rand Water command reservoir supplying water into the Rustenburg reservoirs."

African News Agency (ANA)