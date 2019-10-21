RUSTENBURG - Water restrictions remain enforced in Rustenburg, the municipality said on Monday.
"We are continuing with the restrictions," said spokesman David Magae.
The municipality implemented water restrictions last week, due to the persistent drought and high water consumption demands.
The scheduled restriction starts from 5pm every evening to 5am every morning.
Meanwhile, the municipality apologised to residents of Upper Tlhabane West for the lack of water supply which was a result of the breakdown of the pump at the industrial reservoir pumping to Geelhout.