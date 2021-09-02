Wife accused of hacking husband to pieces, throwing body parts in pit latrines then reporting him missing, to apply for bail

Rustenburg - A 42-year-old woman accused of killing her husband six years ago and throwing his body parts into three pit latrines appeared briefly in the Mankwe Magistrate's Court in Mogwase on Thursday, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said. NPA spokesperson in North West, Henry Mamothame, said the case against Nancy Majonhi was postponed to September 9 for bail application.

"In her last appearance in court in August 2021, the matter had to be postponed to source the services of a Shona interpreter. Today, she applied for legal aid and registered her intentions to apply for bail. The State intends opposing this bail," he said. North West police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said Majonhi was staying with her husband, Prosper Chipungare, at a rented room in Ledig near Sun City, outside Rustenburg, when they allegedly had a fight on July 28, 2015. "The husband was allegedly assaulted with a hammer until he fainted. According to the information received, the accused hacked the then 44-year-old victim with a spade and threw the parts into three different pit latrines. Thereafter, she thoroughly cleaned the place and went to Sun City police station, where she reported that her husband was missing,“ Mokgwabone said in a statement.

She departed to Zimbabwe, where she allegedly confessed earlier in August to her family and in-laws that she had killed her husband. The families arranged to come to South Africa, and Majonhi handed herself over to the Sun City police. Following her arrest, she took the police to the place where she had allegedly dumped her husband’s body parts.