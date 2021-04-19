Woman, 51, records video of mentally disturbed woman being raped and then circulates it

Johannesburg: North West police have condemned an incident in which a 51-year-old woman came across a man raping a mentally disturbed woman then decided to record the incident instead of calling for help. The woman also circulated the video of the rape and it ended up on social media. Despite the fact that the woman and the rape victim are known to each other, she allegedly did not inform the victim’s family. It was only when the victim’s sister saw the video that she opened a case and the suspected rapist, who is also known to the victim, and the woman who took the video were arrested. The woman was charged with crimen injuria and released on a warning. The suspected rapist was remanded in custody. He made his first appearance for rape at the Bafokeng Magistrates' Court in Tlhabane on Monday.

The alleged rape occurred in broad daylight at an informal settlement in Kgale Section, Phokeng, just outside Rustenburg on March 28 .

Allegations are that the woman was using one of the footpaths in the informal settlements when she came across the man raping the woman.

She took out her phone, stood there and started recording.

While recording she asks the alleged rapist: “Why are you doing this to her? Don’t do this.”

Although the perpetrator is aware that he is being recorded and the victim is crying for help, he does not stop.

When he is done he leaves the two women and goes on his way.

Police Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant-General Sello condemned the incident as well as the woman for what she did.

“Instead of reporting to the police, she circulated it on social media platforms,” he said.

Kwena has urged the public to refrain from circulating the video and to respect the victim's rights.

