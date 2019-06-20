Itumeleng Lizbeth Letsepe is accused of assaulting a North West primary school teacher. PHOTO: ANA.

MOGWASE - A 40-year-old woman, accused of beating a primary school teacher with an umbrella "to teach her a lesson", is due to appear in the Mankwe Magistrate's Court in Mogwase, North West, on Thursday. Itumeleng Lizbeth Letsepe was arrested on 22 February 2019, after she allegedly assaulted Grade 3 teacher Mpuseng Sepotokele, 52, at Leema Primary School in Tlhatlaganyane, near the Sun City resort outside Rustenburg.

Sepotokele was allegedly repeatedly assaulted on the head and hands with an umbrella when she arrived at the school in the morning. She sustained injuries, including open wounds.

Letsepe was released on bail of R2,000 in March.

African News Agency (ANA)