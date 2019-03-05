Itumeleng Lizbeth Letsepe was released on a R2000 bail at the Mankwe Magistrate's Court in Mogwase. Picture: ANA

Mogwase - A 40-year-old woman, accused of beating a teacher with an umbrella "to teach her a lesson" was granted bail at the Mankwe Magistrate's Court in Mogwase on Tuesday. Itumeleng Lizbeth Letsepe was released on R2000 bail and the case against her was postponed to June 20 for investigation.

She is facing a charge of assault with the intention to cause grievous bodily harm.

Letsepe is accused of beating Grade three teacher Mpuseng Sepotokele, 52, at Leema Primary School in Tlhatlaganyane near the Sun City resort in North West on February 22.

Sepotokele was allegedly repeatedly assaulted on the head and hands with an umbrella, she sustained injuries including open wounds. She was attacked when she arrived at the school in the morning.

She is recovering at home.

African News Agency (ANA)