Woman accused of killing cousin, granted bail

Rustenburg-A 22-year-old woman accused of stabbing her cousin to death was granted R500 bail at the Schweizer-Reneke Magistrate’s Court, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said. Spokesperson Henry Mamothame said the case against Onkarabetse Monare was postponed to February 21 for investigation.

Monare was arrested on November 20 after she allegedly stabbed and killed her cousin, Onneleng Mothupi, 42, in Amalia. According to North West police report, Mothupi allegedly visited his mother’s home and found Monare eating. An argument allegedly ensued, Monare allegedly took out a knife and threatened to stab Mothupi but his girlfriend managed to intervene and grabbed the knife from him.

“It is reported that after the attempt by Monare to stab the deceased, Mothupi’s girlfriend left the two alone in the house. However, Mothupi arrived later at his place which is three houses away from his mother’s residence and told his girlfriend that Monare stabbed him on the upper body,” Mamothame said. Mothupi died before he could be transported to the nearby hospital, police were called, Monare was arrested and charged with murder. In the Free State, the Hawks said former Nketoane local municipality mayor, Mandla Mamba 49, former chief financial officer (CFO) Vincent Mkhefa, 46, and businesswoman Caroline Nketu, 52, were sentenced at the Bethlehem Commercial Crime Court on Tuesday, for fraud, money laundering and contravening local government Municipal Finance Management Act.

Mamba and Mkhefa were sentenced to eight years direct imprisonment while Nketu was sentenced to four years direct imprisonment, Hawks spokesperson Captain Christopher Singo said. He said in 2011 a whistle-blower reported alleged tender fraud and corruption committed at Nketoane local municipality regarding the installation of equipment in the parks, where incorrect procurement procedures were followed. “It is further alleged that Mamba the former mayor of Nketoane local municipality sourced a service provider who is not attached to this fraudulent activities and requested her to provide a quotation for playground equipment. The service provider submitted the quotation for the amount of R32000-00 and later delivered the equipment. She was then paid by the municipality for services that she rendered.