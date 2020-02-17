Picture: nickfrom

Rustenburg - A 32-year-old woman is due to appear in the Bloemhof Magistrate's Court on Monday for allegedly stabbing her girlfriend to death. North West police spokeswoman Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani said the suspect stabbed the 27-year-old with a knife at Utlwanang outside Christiana on Friday, after the couple exchanged heated words over a man.

"According to allegations the suspect found the victim having a good time with (a) man inside the tavern and an argument ensued between the two ladies," Funani said.

"During the argument, the 32-year-old suspect allegedly took out a knife and stabbed the victim in the chest. She was rushed to a local clinic, but was declared dead on her arrival."

Funani said police were alerted by community members who witnessed the incident and the woman was arrested at the scene.