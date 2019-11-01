File picture

Marikana - A woman was arrested for allegedly dealing in dagga with an estimated street value of R150 000 in Marikana in North West, the Rustenburg municipality said on Friday. Municipal spokesman David Magae said the woman was arrested during a joint crime prevention operation by the municipality's public safety unit and the SA Police Service, targeting business compliance and trading regulations as well as crime in the Marikana area.

He said over 100kg of dagga was found in a house at Khabangene in Marikana West, and R5 225 was discovered, which was suspected to be proceeds of the drug trade.

Two others -- a man and a woman aged 23 and 25 -- were also arrested at the same yard for allegedly dealing in dagga, possession of ammunition and trading in liquor without a license.

A vehicle found at the property was confiscated on suspicion of being used to transport drugs.