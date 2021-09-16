Woman found dead under a bed with a stab wound

Rustenburg - A man appeared in the Ga-Rankuwa Magistrate’s Court after his 33-year-old girlfriend was found dead with a stab wound in her neck under a bed in Hebron, North West police said on Thursday. Spokesperson Colonel Adele Myburgh said the woman was found after her boyfriend, 36-year-old Alfred Sphiwe Dlamini, handed himself over to police on Sunday.

“Initial investigation led the police to a shack in Itireleng Section, Hebron, where the body of a deceased female was found under the bed with a stab wound in her neck. She was identified as a 33-year-old Lebogang Mahlabahlaba Mokonyane,” she said. Myburgh said according to Dlamini the incident happened on Saturday morning. Dlamini appeared in the Ga-Rankuwa Magistrate’s Court and the case was postponed to September 23.

In another unrelated incident in Mooinooi south of Brits, a man was found dead with several stab wounds in his body at Khalamtwana informal settlement on Saturday. “The body of a male was found lying in the street, with multiple stab wounds. He was identified as Saphulelwa Xukiswa Krose, aged 47,” Myburgh said. She said 48-year-old Thembiso Hokozani Khuzani, handed himself over to the Mooinooi police, shortly after the discovery of the body.

“Initial police investigations indicated that there was an alleged argument between the two men that led to a physical confrontation and ultimate death of the victim,” she said. Khuzani appeared in the Brits Magistrate’s Court on September 13 for murder. His case was postponed to September 20 and he was remanded in custody. In a statement North West provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena said he was saddened by both incidents.