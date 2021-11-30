Woman in court for stabbing cousin to death

Rustenburg - A 22-year-old woman accused of stabbing her cousin to death will apply for bail this week, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said. Spokesperson Henry Mamothame said Onkarabetse Monare appeared briefly in the Schweizer-Reneke Magistrate’s Court on Monday and the case against her was postponed to December 3 for bail application.

"The investigating officer has completed the verification of her alternative address in preparation of her bail hearing. She has also sourced the services of a Legal Aid attorney to represent her in the matter," Mamothame said. Monare is accused of stabbing her cousin, Onneleng Mothupi, 42, to death in Amelia near Schweizer-Reneke. According to police reports Monare was arrested on November 20 for stabbing Mothupi.

Mothupi allegedly visited his mother’s residential place and found Monare eating. An argument allegedly ensued and Monare took out a knife and threatened to stab Mothupi, but his girlfriend managed to intervene and grabbed the knife from her. Subsequent to the attempt by Monare to stab Mothupi, his girlfriend left the two alone in the house. Moments later Mothupi arrived at his home, which is three houses away from his mother’s residence, and told his girlfriend that Monare had knifed him in his upper body.

An ambulance was called but he died before he could be transported to the nearby hospital. Police were summoned and Monare was arrested and charged with murder. In another incident, police in KwaZulu-Natal have requested the community’s help in solving a case of murder after the gruesome discovery of human remains in Cato Manor.