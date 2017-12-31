Potchefstroom - A 38-year-old woman will appear in the Koster Magistrate's Court for the alleged murder of her 45-year-old husband.





The suspect’s appearance in court follows her arrest at Cyfersbult informal settlement in Boons on Saturday.





A statement from North West police said: "According to information available at this stage, the couple was at their residential place drinking beer when an argument ensued between them. The husband allegedly tried to stab his wife with a fork, but the wife took out a knife and allegedly stabbed her husband on the chest.





"The police in Boons were called to the scene and they found upon arrival the victim lying dead in a pool of blood. The victim was certified dead by the Emergency Medical and Rescue Services (EMRS) personnel. The suspect was then arrested."



