Woman wanted after torching shacks and cars in Eastern Cape

Rustenburg - A 25-year-old woman allegedly burnt down five shacks and three cars in Missionvale yesterday, Eastern Cape police said. Spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the woman allegedly threatened to burn down his boyfriend's shack on Saturday, following an argument.

“It is alleged that earlier on the evening of 12 March 2022, the complainant, 25, and his girlfriend had an argument where she allegedly threatened to burn down his shack at Rolihlahla squatter camp. The complainant ignored the threat and went to a nearby tavern with friends. At about 1:30 this morning, he was informed that his shack was alight. The fire spread to four other shacks. All the shacks were completely gutted. Three vehicles that were in the complainant’s yard were also burnt,” Colonel Naidu said. “No one was injured and the fire department extinguished the fire.“ She said the woman has since disappeared and her whereabouts were unknown.

“Police are investigating a case of arson and malicious damage to property. Anyone who can assist in tracing the suspect is asked to contact SAPS Algoa Park crime office on 041 409 1066/68. Tip-offs can be submitted by calling Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or by using the My SAPS App. All information is confidential and callers may remain anonymous.” In North West province, the police said Eva Tau, 24, was found guilty of murdering her boyfriend, at the Bloemhof Regional Court on Thursday. “This verdict came after police who were on patrol met Tau, holding her boyfriend, Piet Tsimanakwe Wageng, 38, in her arms, with a stab wound on his chest in the early hours of Monday, 20 July 2020 at Protea Street, Bloemhof,” said Colonel Adele Myburgh.

"She alleged that her boyfriend was stabbed by two unknown men who fled the scene. Emergency Medical and Rescue Services paramedics were immediately summoned and took Wageng to the Bloemhof Community Health Centre where he died shortly after arrival. Police investigations revealed that Tau and Wageng had an argument at his place, whilst in the company of friends. Tau, during the argument, pushed Wageng outside the house and stabbed him. Sentencing will follow shortly.“ IOL