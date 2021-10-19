Woman who allegedly hacked husband to pieces and fled to Zimbabwe too ill for court

Rustenburg - The murder case against a 42-year-old woman accused of killing her husband six years ago and tossing his body parts in three different pit toilets was postponed at the Mankwe Magistrate's Court in Mogwase on Tuesday due to her ill-health.

The court heard that Nancy Majonhi was too ill to attend court and was admitted to hospital where she was under police guard. In her previous appearance, the court ordered she be subjected to mental examination before applying for bail. Majonhi did not appear in court on October 12 due to ill-health, and the court was told she was refusing to eat while in police custody.

She is accused of beating her husband Prosper Chipungare with a hammer until he lost consciousness, she then chopped him with a spade and disposed of his body parts in three pit toilets. She, thereafter, thoroughly cleaned the place and went to Sun City police station, where she reported her husband was missing. According to North West police, the incident occurred at a rented room in Ledig near Sun City on July 28, 2015, after the couple had a fight.

After the incident, Majonhi went home to Zimbabwe, where she confessed to her family and in-laws that she had killed her husband. The families arranged to come to South Africa, and Majonhi handed herself over to the Sun City police. Following her arrest, three pit latrines she pointed out as the places she had buried her husband's body parts, were searched and the police managed to retrieve a skull and bones which would be subjected to deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) tests.