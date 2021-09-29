Woman who confessed to brutally killing husband ill and on hunger strike

Pretoria - The case against a 42-year-old Zimbabwean woman, accused of brutally murdering her husband in July 2015, has been postponed again. This time because the murder accused, Nancy Majonhi, is not feeling well and her condition is worsening because she is refusing to eat.

The Mogwase Magistrate’s Court then postponed the murder case against Majonhi, 42, to October 12 for a bail application, according to Henry Mamothame, spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority in North West. “The postponement was effected due to Majonhi’s ill-health, which also prevented her from appearing in court on 21 September, 2021 for a bail hearing,” said Mamothame. He said Majonhi has been receiving medical attention with the hope that she would be fit to appear before the court on Monday.

“Reports, however, reveal that her state of health has not improved, owing to her refusal to eat while in police custody,” said Mamothame. Police reports indicate that Majonhi was living with her husband, 44-year-old Prosper Chipungare, at a rented room in Ledig, near Sun City, when they had a fight on July 28, 2015. "Majonhi allegedly assaulted her husband with a hammer until he fainted. She then hacked him with a spade and threw the body parts into three different pit latrines before cleaning the crime scene out," said Mamothame.

Subsequent to the alleged killing, Majonhi went to the Sun City Police Station where she reported her husband as missing. After several years, Majonhi allegedly departed to Zimbabwe where she later confessed to her family and her in-laws that she killed her husband. “The families arranged to come to South Africa, Sun City, where the accused (Majonhi) handed herself over to the police.

’’She later pointed the police to the different pit latrines where she threw the body parts, six years ago," said Mamothame. “An investigation by the police is under way and they managed to retrieve a skull and bones which will be subjected to DNA tests.” The couple had two children and both of them were in Johannesburg at the time of the murder. A third child had died.

Majonhi confessed to the crime to authorities in August, reportedly after being tormented by Chipungare's ghost, which was haunting her and giving her sleepless nights. The National Prosecuting Authority said Majonhi will remain in police custody until her next court appearance. “Authorities will also monitor her health status leading to her court appearance,” said Mamothame.