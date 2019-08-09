Rustenburg businesswoman Tshegofatso Mputle believes women can make their dreams to come true. Picture: ANA/Stringer

Rustenburg - Rustenburg businesswoman Tshegofatso Mputle says starting her own decorating business using copper pipes has proven that women are capable of doing anything they set out to achieve. "I believe women are capable of doing anything they set their minds on. I set my mind on creating home and office decorations and I have not gone wrong. I have always found it strange that many appliances are made in China and decided to change that," said said. Mputle from Luka near Rustenburg started her business Tshego M Creations in 2013.

She is a home and office decorator who uses copper water pipes to craft side lamps, candle holders, wall watches and coffee filters.

Mputle received no training but has already been to East Africa to represent South Africa at an art and culture exhibition. She was expected to return to East Africa to teach women about her craft, and will be in Kenya in September to showcase her designs.

She was one of the exhibitors at the Rustenburg municipality tourism workshop on how to promote collaboration to turn the city into a tourism hub.

The consultative forum brought together the owners of small medium and micro enterprises (SMME) who contribute to the tourism sector and explored ways to breathe more life into the tourism in Rustenburg.

Speaking at the event mayor Mpho Khunou said it was time to join hands and work towards a common goal that would bring about a comprehensive plan to market Rustenburg and all its product offerings.

"When you go around the streets and ask anyone about a Rustenburg tourism plan, I can assure you, you will find more than 10 answers. This is simply because the city and stakeholders as well as the provincial government have never worked on a collaboration. It is for that reason that the sector is currently in dire straits right now," he said.

Rustenburg is looking for initiatives to sustain the local economy when its once rich platinum reserves run out, something that is expected to happen in 20 to 30 years.

A R1.2 billion shopping mall project is underway in Rustenburg, and the sod turning ceremony was held last Tuesday. Construction is expected to start later this month and it is hoped the building project will create some 800 jobs for locals.

Once the first phase of the Rustenburg Mall is operational in March 2021, it is expected to employ about 1 000 people.

African News Agency (ANA)