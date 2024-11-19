‘Zama zamas don’t deserve ARVs’: South Africans angry that illegal miners are given vital medication

The South African Police Service (SAPS) announced on Monday, October 18 that it will give antiretroviral (ARV) medicine to illegal miners who refuse to resurface at the Stilfontein mining shaft in the North West. This comes after the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria granted an interim injunction saying that the mining tunnel may not be obstructed by any person or entity, neither government nor private.

On Monday, officials on site and rescue teams, received a message from the illegal miners written in isiZulu, begging for ARVs. The news that the zama zamas will receive the medication aggravated South Africans who took to social media to air their opinions. “So you can take ARVs without a prescription.Interesting! Being a criminal in RSA truly has rewards. Now you don’t have to queue on hospitals like law abiding citizens,” X (Twitter) user Tshepi posted.

Another X user, Cecilia, added to the conversation, saying elders have to go to clinic to get the ARVs, but “Criminals who don’t want to come out because they don’t want to be arrested are getting ARVs delivered to them. I hate this country”. ‘Mr.RightNow’ compared the doomed ‘Lily Mine Three’ mine workers whose bodies have been trapped underground since February 2016. “The government failed to take immediate action to rescue Lily Three but now they are showing effort to rescue the Zama Zamas by providing them with ARVs and food underground,” he said.

Another X user, K2, simply said that in a normal nation with rules and morality, the criminals within that mine would not have dared to pose demands like asking for food and ARVs. Naledi claimed that the ARVs were not going to the mine to treat HIV. “We all learned long ago that ARVs form part of the ingredients to make nyaope. No one is sick down there, they’re just running out of drugs.” LadyM1306 commented that South Africans are regarded as xenophobes, but that officials are happy to provide ARVs to criminals who refuse to comply with the law.