16 Days of Activism: Another police officer fatally shoots wife, turns gun on himself

Pretoria - The Independent Police Investigative Directorate on Saturday said it was investigating a case where a Northern Cape-based policeman shot and killed his wife, wounded another man and fled the scene before shooting and killing himself when he was cornered by police colleagues on Saturday morning. “It is alleged in the early hours of this morning, December 4, a police officer who is a sergeant by rank shot his wife then he shot at another male person who was at the place then he fled the scene,” said Ipid national spokesperson Grace Langa.

She said fellow members of the SAPS pursued the police officer, and accosted him at another area in Springbok. “He then shot at himself. Both the police officer and the wife have died. One person, who is a male person in this incident, who was also shot, did not die. He is hospitalised and IPID is investigating. “We are still going to find out the age, the conditions of that other person. We are still going to determine exactly what transpired and at which location. Our investigators are driving three hours to the scene,” she said.

Langa said additional information would be provided as soon as the investigators got to the scene. On Wednesday, a member of the SAPS in the Free State, stationed at Buffelshoek police station, allegedly fired nine shots at his 33-year-old girlfriend, shooting her in the head, arm, breasts and stomach, killing her instantly. Langa said the police watchdog had launched an investigation after the police officer also took his life.

“Ipid is investigating a case of discharge of a firearm, which is a murder charge in this instance. It is alleged a 39-year-old police sergeant fired nine shots at his 33-year-old girlfriend, who died on the scene. “It is alleged that the police officer, after shooting the girlfriend, fired a shot into his mouth and he also died on the scene,” she said. Langa said the incident happened at the police officer’s parental home.

“It is alleged the police officer was on duty, driving a State vehicle, when he went to his parental house in Lusaka, Tumahole section. While he was home, the girlfriend, who is 33, arrived from work and was followed by the brother of the police officer. While they were in the house, it is alleged the police officer, knowing what he was going to do, gave his brother money to go and pay a DStv account. “While the brother was walking outside the yard, he heard the sound of gunshots. He then went back into the yard. When he arrived, the brother (police officer) fired a shot towards his direction in order to chase him out of the yard. He ran out of the yard and that is when the police officer shot himself in the mouth,” Langa said. Last week the Ipid launched an investigation after an officer in the Eastern Cape allegedly shot his girlfriend six times, fatally wounding her.