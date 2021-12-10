16 Days of activism: ’The dark side of lockdown’ – Yolanda Sibeko’s story

Cape Town – It takes strength for the survivors of domestic violence in South Africa to speak out, help #EndDomesticSilence this 16 Days of Activism and beyond. Here is Yolanda Sibeko’s story. “My partner had always been abusive but after he lost his job during the pandemic, things became worse. He hit me, swore at me.

I was the breadwinner, but he demanded money for alcohol and drugs. I moved my family to a new home. But he found me. And he beat me up. The beatings continued until they had to take my children away from me to keep them safe. I escaped again; this time to a POWA shelter. Through counselling, I found my confidence. I’m now studying, and I’ve written a book that tells my story. Too many women have suffered during lockdown; they need to know you can break free.”

Donate your voice The Donate Your Voice is an initiative by Joko and POWA (People Opposing Woman Abuse) during this year’s 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children. With the goal of amplifying the stories of gender-based violence survivors Donate Your Voice has called on the public, celebrities, influencers, DJs and presenters to lend their voices to recite a story.

Powa is calling on survivors from across the country to #DonateYourVoice and tell their individual stories of survival, to demystify the faces and voices behind the statistics. VIDEO: Powa/Joko Call to action It takes strength for the survivors of domestic violence in South Africa to speak out, help #EndDomesticSilence and donate your voice to get survivor stories heard at www.joko.co.za

Last year, Joko led a call for South Africans to “End the Silence” on domestic and gender-based violence. This year it has amplified that call by asking for survivors to tell their stories.