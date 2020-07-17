67 ways to help this Mandela Day: Help DOCKDA improve the lives of rural women

Rural women are often marginalised and formally unemployed while working tireless hours as home based carers, early childhood development workers and advice office workers without stipends or an income.

Coping with gender inequalities that manifest through HIV and AIDS, gender-based violence and economic disempowerment; the need to support local women and community-based organisations is crucial to sustainable change in these communities. The DOCKDA rural development agency supports the community programmes of rural community-based organisations in the John Taolo Gaetsewe District of the Northern Cape surrounding the town of Kuruman.





Due to a lack of food in many rural communities, many HIV and AIDS patients default on their treatment. DOCKDA’s community-based organisation (CBO) partners that serve as home based care providers identify patients that need a regular supply of healthy food, especially vegetables. In order to help meet this need, DOCKDA developed the Food Security and Wellness Programme to help provide our CBO partners with the necessary resources and knowledge to create and maintain food gardens. The gardens provide a sustainable source of vegetables for the home based care providers’ sick and vulnerable patients as well as other malnourished people in their communities.





DOCKDA also runs a Women's Leadership Programme to assist and support women-led community based organisations in identifying their assets and building their capacity in order to bring about sustained change in their communities.





Their Girls' Rights to Health and Equal Education aims to improve girls’ access to health and education and awareness of their rights to healthy living and an equal education.





If you're interested in learning more about the orgainsation, visit their website . To donate to DOCKDA, click here





To contact DOCKDA, send an email to [email protected] or call 082 258 1648





