Picture: Ian Landsberg/African News Agency (ANA).

Johannesburg - Seven suspects made a brief appearance at the Barkley West Magistrate's Court in the Northern Cape for contravention of Section 93 of the Electoral Act 73/1998, public violence and conspiracy to obstruct voting processes, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) said on Tuesday. Hawks spokesperson Nomthandazo Mnisi said the seven suspects, Gloria Buys, 57, Riekie Femmers, 45, Grace Jafta, 38, Thapelo Patrick Buys, 35, David Springbok, 43, Magret Masinga, 42 and Prumelda Williams, 22, made their appearance on Monday.

"The Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigating Unit had on Friday apprehended and detained seven community members at Barkley west police station. On the 8th of May 2019, the community was told not to cast votes but there was no agreement between the suspects and community," Mnisi said.

"Furthermore, the suspects conspired to lock down the Holpan voting station in Windsoton by putting padlock on the door of the voting station so that no voting can take place."

Mnisi said the seven were granted R300 bail each and would make their next appearance in the same court on 4 July 2019.

African News Agency (ANA)