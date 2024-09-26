ActionSA demands investigation into labour exploitation in Northern Cape’s hospitality sector

ActionSA in the Northern Cape is demanding an urgent investigation into labour exploitation within the hospitality sector. The party’s provincial chairperson, Andrew Lou, was prompted by a recent article from Sunday Times, titled “Restaurant Raids Expose the Dark Underbelly,” which reveals widespread labour exploitation across South Africa’s hospitality industry.

The article reveals instances of worker mistreatment discovered during raids in eight provinces, yet it notably excludes the Northern Cape, which raises significant concerns about the effectiveness of inspections in that area. Additionally, it highlights issues of workers being underpaid and the hiring of undocumented foreigners. The report also draws attention to the illegal employment of undocumented migrants under exploitative conditions, while local unemployed youth are overlooked.

This situation questions the adequacy of labour enforcement and exposes systemic issues within the hospitality industry. Recently, numerous restaurants in Gauteng were exposed for mistreating employees, hiring undocumented foreigners, imposing excessive working hours, and paying minimal wages. This investigation was sparked by a viral TikTok video shared by user Mihlali Nobavu, who detailed her exploitative experience working in a restaurant.

Among the restaurants exposed are popular establishments like Babel in Pretoria, Ocean Basket, and several in Sandton, including Tang. In response to the article, ActionSA warns that businesses involved in labour violations are just as guilty as those that have already been punished, even if they haven't been caught yet. Lou stated. “Just because you haven’t been caught doesn’t mean you are less guilty than those serving time for the same crime.”

Lou emphasised that while worker exploitation has been exposed in eight provinces, the Northern Cape's absence from these reports indicates a failure or oversight in inspections. This raises questions about the region’s accountability and the thoroughness of investigations into such violations. ActionSA is questioning whether the Department of Labour in the province has submitted incomplete reports or, even worse, failed to conduct any inspections at all.

Lou expressed concern. “This omission casts serious doubt on the department’s competence and its commitment to safeguarding workers’ rights.” The party is also troubled by the province’s high unemployment rate of 44%. They find it strange that the hospitality industry in the Northern Cape is hiring more undocumented foreigners instead of prioritising local South Africans to help curb unemployment.

ActionSA has already engaged the Department of Labour to seek clarity on these issues. Additionally, they worry that media exposure may be too late, as restaurant owners could be attempting to cover up problems, rendering future inspections ineffective. “With the media now exposing these issues, we fear it may be too late. Restaurant owners are likely already scrambling to cover their tracks,” Lou noted.

The party urges the Department of Labour to recognise the seriousness of the situation and act swiftly, stressing that exploiting vulnerable workers is unacceptable. They warn that failure to respond would represent a serious neglect of duty. “The Department of Labour must recognise that this is not merely an issue of compliance but one of ethical responsibility.