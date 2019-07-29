A Kimberley tuck shop owner was robbed of more than R120 000 in cash during an armed robbery, allegedly involving an immigration officer, on the weekend.

Kimberley - A Kimberley tuck shop owner was robbed of more than R120 000 in cash during an armed robbery, allegedly involving an immigration officer, on the weekend. Khairijl Islam, the owner of Game Tuck Shop in Roodepan, said on Sunday that he had suffered “massive losses” during an armed robbery that took place on Friday at around 1pm.

Islam, who is a foreign national, told the DFA that he was inside the tuck shop when a woman wearing an immigration officer’s uniform climbed out of a white vehicle and demanded that he open the door to the tuck shop, as she wanted to inspect his asylum seeker permit.

“I opened the door and let her come in, even offering her a chair. While she was sitting, three men came in the (open) door and pointed firearms at myself and my shop assistant. One man pointed a firearm at my assistant and the other two pointed firearms at me, while forcing me to the floor. The female ran out the door and drove away in her vehicle,” Islam explained.

He added that the men demanded that he give them money and started assaulting him by hitting him with their firearms in his face and on his head and back.

“I told them that they could take the money and showed them where it was kept. From my back office they took more than R110 000 in cash, as well as a computer and cellphones, From my petty cash they took more than R12 000, before making a getaway on foot, running into the adjacent veld.”

Islam said that he had opened a case with the police, adding that he did not recognise any of the three men or the female “immigration officer”.

He sustained injuries to his eye and head during the incident.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Majang Skalkie confirmed that the police in Roodepan are investigating a case of armed robbery after a tuck shop owner was robbed of an undisclosed amount of money on Friday.

“It is alleged that three unknown men were dropped off by an unknown woman at the tuck shop. The three men were armed. They demanded money from the tuck shop owner and threatened him with a firearm. He sustained slight injuries as they hit him with a firearm on his face and back,” said Skalkie.

“The police are still searching for the suspects. We appeal to community members who may have any information about the incident to contact Detective Constable Stefaan Mangate on 060 9636 397,” Skalkie added.

Diamond Fields Advertiser