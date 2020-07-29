Arrest of alleged triple farm murderers sends strong message - Didiza

Agriculture, land reform and rural development minister Thoko Didiza said on Wednesday night that the arrest of three suspects alleged to be involved in a triple murder on a farm in Magogong, outside Hartwater in the Northern Cape, would send a strong message to criminals.

She said the arrests would "bring confidence to our justice system and send a strong message to criminals that there is no place for criminal activities in our country."

Didiza said she condemned the murders, which she had learned of "with shock".

Husband and wife Danie Brand, 83, and Breggie, 73, and their daughter Elzabie, 54, - who had been visiting her parents on the farm - had been missing since Sunday. Their bodies were found on Tuesday.

Didiza applauded the swift response by the South African Police Service for the arrests.