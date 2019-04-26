Picture: Henk Kruger/ANA/African News Agency

Johannesburg - The body of a man thought to be aged between 30 and 40 has been found floating on the Harts River, near Jan Kempdorp, in Kimberley and police are appealing for assistance from the public to help identify the deceased. Police in Jan Kempdorp said on Friday that they were investigating a case of murder.

"It is alleged that the body of an unknown man was discovered floating on the river by a passer-by and the hands were tied with a rope while the feet were tied with a chain," said police Lieutenant Colonel Dimakatso Mooi.

"The victim is suspected to be between the ages of 30 and 40 years. Upon discovery, he was wearing a red and black Orlando Pirates T-shirt, with blue trousers and a brown grasshopper shoe on one foot."

Mooi said the police were requesting anyone who may have information about this incident or may have anyone missing who fits the description to please contact the Investigating Officer, Sergeant Itumeleng Mmoloeng on 060 976 9069 or the police station on 053 456 5200. Alternatively the Crime Stop line 08600 10111.

African News Agency/ANA