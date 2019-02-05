Picture: African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Johannesburg - The case against five suspects, who were arrested in Kimberley last week after they were found with suspected stolen goods valued at R70 000, has been postponed for a formal bail application. Police spokesperson Captain Thabo Litabe said the case against Priscilla Scheepers, 29, Andisile Disele, 31, Sibusiso Nyokane, 21, Buyisile Cele, 23, and Nokuphiwa Maranyana, 28, was postponed to February 11.

"This suspected syndicate comprising of one male (21) and four females between the ages of 23 and 31, was arrested on Friday 01 February 2019 in Mcdougal Street and Diamond Pavillion Mall when the police found them with suspected stolen goods from various stores that are based at the mall."

Litabe said the police were reacting to a complaint about a suspicious vehicle that was spotted at a parking lot in Mcdougal Street, Kimberly when they came across three ladies who had been apprehended by security guards.

"Two of their accomplices, a male and a female, were still inside the mall and already in custody after they were found with stolen goods from one of the grocery stores at Diamond Pavillion Mall."

He said police were able to establish a link between the pair and the three ladies who had been arrested in Mcdougal Street.

"The police then decided to search the suspicious vehicle after they found the key with one of the ladies and found stacks of suspected stolen goods neatly packed inside the boot of the vehicle."

Litabe said they were all arrested on the spot and charged with theft and possession of suspected stolen goods while their vehicle was also seized as evidence.

African News Agency (ANA)