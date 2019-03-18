Handing out food parcels in Homevale, Kimberley, are from left, Sol Plaatje Municipality Mayor Patrick Mabilo, a community member, People's Republic of China Consolate General Lin Jing Northern Cape SAPS deputy provincial commissioner, Major-General Phiwe Mnguni and the police liaison officer for the Chinese Embassy in South Africa, Counselor Yu Yuan. Photo: Supplied.

Kimberley - The Chinese community police forum (CPF), the provincial CPF board and South African Police Services (SAPS) handed out food parcels in Homevale, Kimberley, on Monday. "The Chinese consulate general of the Peoples' Republic in Cape Town, Lin Jing, accompanied by the Northern Cape SAPS deputy provincial commissioner, Major-General Phiwe Mnguni and mayor of the Sol Plaatje municipality, Patrick Mabilo, handed out one hundred food parcels to identified needy families from Kimberley, Galeshewe, Roodepan, Kagisho and Modderrivier," SAPS spokesperson Captain Sergio Kock said.

Kock said the aim of the day was to build relationships between CPFs, SAPS and the community.

"The police liaison officer for the Chinese Embassy in SA, Counsellor Yu Yuan also gave a message of support and the day was filled with gratitude. The event forms part of the human’s rights month programme."



African News Agency (ANA)