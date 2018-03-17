DOUGLAS - Community assistance has led to the arrest of a man during a business robbery in Douglas in the Northern Cape, police said on Sunday.

"Vigilant partnership policing" led to the arrest of a 23-year-old business robbery suspect at about 9am on Saturday morning, Captain Sergio Kock said.

Two men allegedly entered a shop in the town and "injured the male business-owner with a shocking device", he said.

"An altercation broke out with the owner and one of the suspects. This gave the other suspect a chance to allegedly flee with an undisclosed amount of cash, airtime, and a cellphone. Community members witnessed the incident and stopped a patrolling police vehicle which led to the immediate arrest of the suspect inside the shop," Kock said.

Police requested anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the other suspect to please to contact Detective Warrant Officer Calvin Botha on 082-301-9978.

African News Agency/ANA