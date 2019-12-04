Johannesburg - A correctional services officer has been arrested for raping a 20-year-old woman as she walked home from a liquor store, Northern Cape police said on Wednesday.
In a statement, police said the suspect, attached to the Tswelopele Maximum Correctional Centre in Kimberley, was arrested by the Galeshewe family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit after the rape in Kagisho on Monday.
"The victim was reportedly (walking home) from a local liquor outlet ... when (she was) grabbed by the 38-year-old suspect, threatened with violence and allegedly raped," Brigadier Mohale Ramatseba said, adding that the man was due to appear before the Galeshewe magistrates court on Wednesday.
African News Agency (ANA)