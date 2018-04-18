Kimberley - A Reivilo couple is recovering in a Kimberley hospital after they were attacked and assaulted on their farm in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Several balaclava-clad men entered the home of Christo, 52, and Lizelle Bosman, 46, at around 2 am while they were sleeping.

According to police spokesperson, Colonel Adele Myburgh, between seven and eight suspects gained access to the house and surprised the couple while they were sleeping.

The suspects tied up the couple and stabbed Christo before fleeing with firearms, cellphones and the couple’s Ford Ranger bakkie.

The bakkie was later discovered abandoned about 20 kilometres from Kuruman.

Myburgh added that no arrests had yet been made.

The couple managed to free themselves and used a satellite phone to contact their neighbours, who came to their rescue and transported them to a Jan Kempdorp hospital. They were later transferred to Gariep Mediclinic in Kimberley, where they yesterday remained in a stable condition.

According to the chairperson of the Reivilo Farmers Association, Elmien van den Bergh, there were no signs of forced entry at the house and it was suspected that the suspects gained access by using a house key.

She added that Christo had been stabbed several times in his chest with an unknown sharp object, while the suspects forced him to open the safe containing firearms.

Diamond Fields Advertiser