DNA links Northern Cape man to series of housebreaking cases

Rustenburg - A 32-year-old man was positively linked to a series of housebreaking cases in Upington through DNA results, Northern Cape police said on Thursday. Spokesperson Captain Olebogeng Tawana said the man was arrested on Wednesday based on the outcome of the DNA results.

"The suspect has been positively linked to more than four housebreaking cases in Upington. "It is alleged that in one of the cases the suspect entered the house of a 59-year-old female victim on 24 January 2021, where he gained access using a stepladder and allegedly stole house contents," he said. The man was expected to appear in the Upington Magistrate's Court on Friday to face more than four separate charges of housebreaking and theft.

In another case in the Western Cape, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) said Ugochuwu Nwonkwo, 55, was sentenced by the Hermanus Magistrate's Court on Wednesday after entering into a plea agreement with the State for contravening the Drug and Drug Trafficking Act. "Nwonkwo was ordered to pay R10 000 into the Criminal Assets Recovery Account. He additionally received 12 months’ imprisonment. This comes after Nwonkwo was arrested in a Hermanus mall on 3 March 2021 during a sting operation executed by a multidisciplinary team," said spokesperson Zinzi Hani. The sentence was wholly suspended for three years on condition that he is not found guilty of a similar offence in the future.

