Drugs confiscated in Kimberley, Durban, suspects arrested

Drugs with estimated street value of R50 000 were confiscated and a 26-year-old man suspected of dealing in drugs was arrested in Galeshewe near Kimberley, Northern Cape police said. Spokesperson Captain Sergio Kock said the police raided the house of a suspected drug dealer and confiscated drugs worth about R50 000.

"On Tuesday, 7 December 2021 at about 20:00, police followed up on information, searched the premises of the suspect in Galeshewe and found tik. The 26-year-old male will appear in the Galeshewe Magistrates' Court soon on charges of dealing in drugs," he said. In KwaZulu-Natal, police said drugs with estimated street value of R131 000 were seized in Durban and two men arrested for possession and dealing in drugs.

Spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the two were arrested by the Provincial Drug and Firearm Unit, conducting festive season operations focusing on drug trafficking. "On 7 December 2021, at 19:30, police conducted a sting operation in the Durban Central area when they received information about drugs that were being transported. Whilst in Gresham place in the North Beach area, an e-hailing vehicle with two occupants was intercepted and searched, resulting in the recovery of 4 300 capsules containing heroin, 4 000 empty capsules, seven large plastic packets of pure heroin weighing 100gr each, and 20 'boss' mandrax tablets." Colonel Mbele said two would also be profiled to establish if they were linked to other cases reported in the eThekwini District.