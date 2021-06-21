EFF provincial leader appears in court on fraud charges

EFF provincial leader Nevie Aubrey Baartman, 62, appeared alongside two company directors in the Springbok Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of R79.9 million fraud. Baartman appeared in his capacity as the former municipal manager of the Nama Khoi municipality while his co-accused Maralise Lunnette Cloete, 38 and Zihaadt Ismial Cloete, 41 who were the directors of a construction company that was selected as a successful bidder by the Nama Khoi municipality in Springbok in 2013.

Hawks provincial spokesperson Nomthandazo Mnisi said the Hawks Serious Corruption Investigation team served summons on June 2, compelling the accused to appear before court. “It is alleged that the tender was awarded to the construction company for paving stones and curbs over a period of three years. “Furthermore, it is alleged that the company did not meet the necessary requirements and the procurement process was allegedly flouted. The monetary value involved is approximately R79.9 million.”