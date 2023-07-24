Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Independent Online | News
Search IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Monday, July 24, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Eskom debuts microgrid project in Swartkopdam, aiming for universal electricity access in South Africa

Zamani Saul,Premier of the Northern Cape (MIDDLE) joined by Pravin Gordhan, Minister of Public Enterprises (RIGHT) and other officials at the unveiling of the Microgrids in the Northern Cape. Picture: Supplied

Zamani Saul,Premier of the Northern Cape (MIDDLE) joined by Pravin Gordhan, Minister of Public Enterprises (RIGHT) and other officials at the unveiling of the Microgrids in the Northern Cape. Picture: Supplied

Published 16m ago

Share

On Friday, Eskom introduced one of its inaugural microgrids at Swartkopdam, located roughly 150km from Upington in the Northern Cape.

This development is part of a broader initiative aimed at achieving universal electricity access across South Africa.

“Microgrids offer an effective, reliable, and easily implementable solution for electrifying geographically challenging areas. They are ideal for locations that are difficult to access or require considerable capital expenditure," said Monde Bala, Eskom's Group Executive for Distribution.

"The microgrid technology at Swartkopdam will provide electricity to 39 households who did not have access to electricity prior to this project.”

Swartkopdam's microgrid project follows the successful installation of similar systems at Lynedoch in the Western Cape and Ficksburg in the Free State.

More on this

Eskom's Distribution identified Swartkopdam as a high-priority community in need due to its remoteness and critical facilities embedded in the grid. The microgrid, with its battery energy storage capability developed by Eskom Research, Testing, and Development (RT&D), was deemed the most suitable solution.

“The deployment of microgrids at Swartkopdam serves as proof of concept for installing these systems in remote areas, which are difficult to reach or expensive to electrify through conventional means. Eskom plans to roll out about 100 microgrids across the country by the end of March 2024 as part of the Distribution business strategy,” Bala added.

Microgrids also utilize renewable energy sources, thus reducing carbon emissions.

This, combined with their cost-effectiveness, makes them a highly desirable option.

Mpho Makwana, Eskom Board Chairman, stated, “Through innovation and collaborative partnerships, Eskom is able to provide clean and reliable electricity to the people of Swartkopdam.

This project reaffirms Eskom’s commitment to assisting the South African government in ensuring that every South African has access to electricity.”

As part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) strategy, Eskom will be donating two mobile containers and recreational equipment to the Swartkopdam Primary School, further affirming its dedication to impacting the lives of South Africans positively.

IOL NEWS

Related Topics:

energy and resourceEskom

Share

Recent stories by:

Sisipho Bhuta
SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe