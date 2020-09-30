Family accuses hospital of negligence after woman’s body found on floor

Kimberley - The family of a patient who was found lying dead on the floor at Jan Kempdorp community health centre intends to take legal action against the Department of Health as they believe that negligence was to blame. Lebogang Banyatsi said that he buried his common law wife Keamogetse Ntuli on September 21, as he did not want her to suffer any longer. “I wanted a post mortem to be conducted to establish the cause of death but was instead told that people are dying of Covid-19. I am convinced that my wife broke her neck when she collapsed to the floor and that she did not receive help in time. I found her lying on the floor a few meters from the bed. Perhaps she got up to look for help. I want to know for how long she was lying on the ground before someone came to attend to her. Why didn’t they call the police to make sure that there was no foul play suspected in her death?” Banyatsi stated that he had consulted with a lawyer. “I cannot leave this matter unchallenged in the interests of other patients who may be subjected to the same treatment.”

He added that he visited Ntuli daily where they would communicate through the window of her ward.

Keamogetse Ntuli with her common law husband Lebogang Banyatsi. Picture: Supplied

“She was placed in isolation after she tested positive for Covid-19. She was otherwise healthy and did not suffer from previous health conditions.

“She was taking care of her aunt who had contracted the coronavirus. Her aunt died and was buried on September 12. The following day Ntuli was experiencing shortness of breath and she was admitted into the facility.”

Banyatsi indicated that when he last saw her she was talking and eating.

“She sent a message on September 17 to indicate that no one was attending to her. I spoke to her in the morning and when I returned at around 3.12pm she had passed. I happened to be at the hospital and screamed for help. After about 10 minutes, nurses arrived and picked her up from the floor and put her on the mattress.”

He added that he was still waiting for the Department of Health to provide him with answers.

“I have adopted Ntuli’s 19 year old son. He is in matric this year and I told him that despite what happened he should focus on his work and make his mother proud.”

Spokesperson for the Department of Health Lebogang Majaha said the department was investigating the matter.

