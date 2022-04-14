Father gets 15 years in jail for stabbing stepson to death

Rustenburg - A 35-year-old man was sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment for stabbing his stepson to death, Northern Cape police have said. Spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Sergio Kock said Aubrey Nel was sentenced at the Phillipstown Regional Court on Tuesday.

"On April 23, 2021, at approximately 13:30, the stepfather, Aubrey Nel, and his stepson had an altercation which resulted in the fatal stabbing of Duwayne Snyers, 15. The incident occurred in Riemvasmak, Philipstown, and the accused was immediately arrested. He remained in custody until his sentencing on April 12, 2022," Kock said. He said in another case, Orapeleng Thompson, 22, and Letlhogonolo Motshabi, 26, were sentenced at the Warrenton Regional Court to life imprisonment for rape. Kock said the two accosted a 43-year-old woman at midnight, in Ikhutseng, Warrenton, on October 1 in 2018, while she was walking home.

"They dragged her into the bushes, raped her at knife-point and robbed her of cash and a cellphone, before fleeing the scene." They were arrested on October 12, 2018. "The accused were both found guilty and received a life sentence for rape and 15 years’ imprisonment for aggravated robbery."

Last year a man was sentenced to life imprisonment for raping his biological daughter in Port Nolloth. "On April 3, 2020, police received a complaint from a 14-year-old girl who alleged that she had been raped and sexually assaulted from the age of nine by her biological father. "The accused was arrested on April 4, 2020. Police opposed bail and he remained in custody for the duration of the trial," Kock said.

He said the man was further sentenced to 10 years direct imprisonment for sexual assault. In another case, William Mqeke was sentenced to a life imprisonment in the Postmasburg Regional Court for rape. "On November 3, 2018, the 22-year-old female victim was drinking with friends at a tavern. She later woke up with the accused on top of her at a shanty [shack].“

