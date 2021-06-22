Former SAPS colonel pleads guilty to 19 counts of fraud

The 57-year-old Avril Christopher Wentzel, who worked as a provincial detective in Kimberley, Northern Cape, had submitted several fraudulent travel claims in 2014, the Hawks said in a statement.

He misused his state benefit of the Middle Management Service (MMS) scheme when he received an undue payment of approximately R47 000.

’’His abuse of the subsistence and travel allowance was uncovered in 2015, which prompted an in-depth probe by the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation team into the fraudulent claims. On completion of the investigation, Wentzel was served with a summons in October 2019 to appear at the Kimberley Regional Court,’’ police said.

After pleading guilty to 19 counts of fraud, he was sentenced to a fine of R30 000 or 12 months’ imprisonment. Furthermore, an additional five years imprisonment, suspended for a period of five years on condition that he is not found guilty of fraud during the period of suspension, was imposed on him.