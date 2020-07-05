Four held for multiple rapes of girls aged 5 and 7 in two separate incidents

Kimberley - Four suspects have been arrested in connection with the alleged multiple rapes of two young children over a period of months in two separate cases in the Northern Cape earlier this year, the South African Police Service (SAPS) in the province said on Sunday.

In the first case, members of the SAPS family violence, child protection, and sexual offences unit in Galeshewe in Kimberley arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with the multiple rape of a five-year-old girl, SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Mohale Ramatseba said in a statement.

The offences were reportedly committed over a two-month period between February 1 and March 26 this year at Mataleng in Barkley West, northwest of Kimberley. At the time of the incidents, the victim was living with her grandmother, as her parents were working outside of the Barkley West area.

"The child's ordeal was uncovered on 1 July and police were later notified. The suspect is expected to appear before the local magistrates’ court soon, and any attempt by the suspect to be released on bail will be opposed," Ramatseba said.

In an unrelated case, three suspects, aged 29, 30, and 60, were arrested in connection with the alleged multiple rape of a seven-year-old girl. They would appear in the Kimberley Magistrates’ Court on Monday.