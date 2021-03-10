Four schools in Calvinia closed after 36 Covid-19 cases reported
Kimberley - Four schools in the Calvinia area have been temporarily closed after 36 Covid-19 cases were detected among teachers, pupils and support staff.
The Northern Cape Department of Education said on Wednesday that Hantam High School, Hantam Primary School, Calvinia High School and Calvinia Primary School will be closed for the next 10 days, which will allow for disinfecting of the schools and extensive mass testing of teachers, pupils and support staff.
Department spokesperson Lehuma Ntuane said the provincial Department of Health had already started mass testing at the schools.
“A total of 36 positive cases were reported to date, which includes educators, learners and support staff at schools. The department is liaising with the Health Department to handle the situation in Calvinia and provide the necessary support and testing.
“We are pleased with the fact that the Department of Health has already allocated health workers to schools and are already busy conducting mass testing to curb the further spread of the Coronavirus.”
Ntuane said the department will put measures in place to assist pupils with their schoolwork.
“The department will develop a curriculum catch-up plan to recover the lost teaching and learning time while the affected schools are being disinfected.
“The department will also continue to monitor the situation very closely and urges parents to remain calm and keep all learners in isolation. We must ensure that the wearing of masks remains compulsory in public, that social distancing is maintained, and that we sanitise and wash hands regularly,” Ntuane said.