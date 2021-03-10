Four schools in Calvinia closed after 36 Covid-19 cases reported

Kimberley - Four schools in the Calvinia area have been temporarily closed after 36 Covid-19 cases were detected among teachers, pupils and support staff.

The Northern Cape Department of Education said on Wednesday that Hantam High School, Hantam Primary School, Calvinia High School and Calvinia Primary School will be closed for the next 10 days, which will allow for disinfecting of the schools and extensive mass testing of teachers, pupils and support staff.

Department spokesperson Lehuma Ntuane said the provincial Department of Health had already started mass testing at the schools.

“A total of 36 positive cases were reported to date, which includes educators, learners and support staff at schools. The department is liaising with the Health Department to handle the situation in Calvinia and provide the necessary support and testing.

“We are pleased with the fact that the Department of Health has already allocated health workers to schools and are already busy conducting mass testing to curb the further spread of the Coronavirus.”