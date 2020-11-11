Galeshewe teen seen fighting with boy died from organ failure - police

Kimberley - The police have attributed organ failure as the cause of death of a 15-year-old Galeshewe girl who was apparently involved in a fight with a boy, also 15, last week. It was reported that the girl, Thuto Moitse, was also allegedly choked by the boy’s father on the day of the incident - Friday, November 6. Thuto died in hospital on Monday this week The local community has been in an uproar over the incident, demanding justice for Thuto and the immediate arrest of the alleged perpetrators. Police spokesperson Brigadier Mohale Ramatseba indicated that the post-mortem results were released on Wednesday.

“The post-mortem results indicate that the cause of death is organ failure due to the ingestion of an irritant or an unknown substance,” said Ramatseba.

A video clip has been circulating on social media purporting to show the alleged incident, however, Ramatseba said that Thuto’s parents have confirmed that the person in the video is not their daughter.

The video shows a young girl being violently flung to the ground by an adult male. In the footage, screams can be heard as she is grabbed by the waist, flipped over and thrown to the floor, where she lands on her back.

Ramatseba has committed to keeping the community informed about the police’s inquest investigation.

“On Friday, November 6, the deceased had a fight with a 15-year-old male who allegedly choked her. She was also allegedly choked by the father of the 15-year-old male. The fight was reportedly stopped and the girl went home,” said Ramatseba.

“On Saturday evening, November 7, the deceased complained of stomach pains and was admitted to hospital for medical treatment on Sunday, November 8. She unfortunately passed away on Monday, November 9. An inquest docket was opened.”

The acting provincial commissioner, Major-General Phiwe Mnguni, has also assured the community that police investigations are continuing and he appealed for calm.

He strongly condemned the circulation of fake news as he said it tended to “stir up the emotions of the community”.

Diamond Fields Advertiser